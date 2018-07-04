Tyler Thornburg ‘Looking Forward’ To Joining Red Sox Roster After DL Stint

After not pitching in a Major League Baseball game since 2016, Tyler Thornburg finally will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday.
The Boston Red Sox reliever, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has been battling a shoulder injury, but after a strong rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, the right-hander is ready to go.
After the Sox’s 11-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Thornburg said he’s been looking forward to this moment for a while.
To hear all of what Thornburg had to say about his return to the majors, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
