Tyler Thornburg ‘Looking Forward’ To Joining Red Sox Roster After DL Stint

After not pitching in a Major League Baseball game since 2016, Tyler Thornburg finally will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox reliever, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has been battling a shoulder injury, but after a strong rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, the right-hander is ready to go.

After the Sox’s 11-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Thornburg said he’s been looking forward to this moment for a while.

