UFC 226 Results: Daniel Cormier Makes History Knocking Out Stipe Miocic

LAS VEGAS — We have a new “Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 via first-round knockout to become the second fighter in UFC history to become a two-division champion, capturing the UFC heavyweight title to go along with his light heavyweight belt.

Miocic and Cormier delivered serious blows in the first round of the main event before a devastating elbow from Cormier caught Miocic and stunned him. Cormier finished off Miocic with a series of punches to end the fight with 27 seconds left in the first frame.

Cormier went on to call out Brock Lesnar after the fight, who came into the octagon and shoved the two-division champion. Lesnar then proceeded to insult Francis Ngannou and Miocic before telling Cormier he’s coming for the belt.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Cormier was overcome with tears when Dana White wrapped the heavyweight belt around his waist.

In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision in a snoozefest that drew jeers from the crowd in a heavily-anticipated fight.

Also on the UFC 226 card, New England native Rob Font was overwhelmed by Raphael Assuncao via unanimous decision.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images