Ultimate Red Sox Show: What Makes Boston Greatest Sports City?

The city of Boston is no stranger to championships.

Between the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots, fans can almost bet on these teams making a deep postseason run year in, year out.

But it’s more than just the four major sports that makes Boston the best place for sports.

Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about how the city of Boston has more than enough reason to be crowned the best sports town and how it goes beyond the major league teams.

To hear what McAdam had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images