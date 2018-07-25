USA Today NFL Predictions Have Patriots Falling Short Of Reaching Super Bowl

With NFL training camp now upon us, we’ve reached the magical time of year where season predictions are floating around left and right.

Of course, come February we’ll all be looking back at each one pondering the boneheadedness that led to certain predictions, but that doesn’t make their existence any less fun or thought-provoking.

USA Today released its predictions for the 2018 season, attempting to guess each team’s record as well as the postseason results. NFL writer Nate Davis did the honors, and he doesn’t seem to think the New England Patriots will reach their third straight Super Bowl.

Who does he believe will stand in the Pats’ way? The Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis has the Patriots finishing the regular season 11-5, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round before making it to the AFC Championship Game and getting halted by Philip Rivers and Co.

Here’s what Davis had to say about New England’s regular-season outlook.

“Helps when you can count on five or six wins in divisional play,” Davis wrote. “Despite the turnover on offense and Julian Edelman’s suspension, hard to believe they won’t still cruise to a first-round bye. At minimum.”

An 11-5 record for the Patriots based on his rationale has them tied for the second-best record in the conference, trailing the 12-4 Jacksonville Jaguars and tied with the Houston Texans.

Of course, this all is speculation. But since Patriots fans have grown to believe anything less than winning the Super Bowl is an abject failure, the notion that New England is, in fact, mortal is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images