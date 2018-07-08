Las Vegas Releases Early Odds For Daniel Cormier-Brock Lesnar Superfight

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

One superfight is in the books, but the build-up for another one is underway.

After Daniel Cormier impressively knocked out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight belt and become the promotion’s second two-division champion, former heavyweight king Brock Lesnar stormed into the octagon, shoved Cormier and just like that, a new superfight was born.

Dana White announced in the UFC 226 post-fight press conference that he plans to book Lesnar and Cormier, but it’s uncertain when the two will fight because of Lesnar’s six-month USADA doping suspension and Cormier’s apparent hand injury suffered in his fight against Miocic.

Regardless, Las Vegas was quick to release odds for the potential superfight and Cormier opened as the slight favorite with -145 odds, according to OddsShark.

Lesnar (+115) hasn’t fought since UFC 200, when he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision in a bout that was later ruled a no contest because of Lesnar’s doping violation. The WWE star will celebrate his 41st birthday later this week.

Cormier, on the other hand, enters the superfight having just defeated arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history in Miocic. So -145 odds might be a pretty undervalued bet for the “champ champ.”