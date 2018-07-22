Vikings Assistant Tony Sparano Dies At Age 56; Cause Currently Unknown

The football world tragically has lost one of its members.

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday morning at 56 years gold, the team announced. Sparano worked as an assistant the last two seasons with Minnesota, and served a variety of roles across the league over the course of his career, including head coaching stints with the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) and the Oakland Raiders (2014).

The cause of Sparano’s death has yet to be released.

With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning.https://t.co/AEjLksRoUp pic.twitter.com/sCJtnEvCVA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf shared the following statement on Sparano’s passing:

Statement from Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf on the sudden passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/uMgcw1m0en — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018

Born in West Haven, Conn., Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his two sons, Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren.

The Vikings are expected to address Sparano’s death during a meeting with the media Monday, according to ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images