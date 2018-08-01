Wally Makes Generous Offer After Chris Sale Gets Placed On Disabled List

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

In order to make a World Series run, every player up and down a Major League Baseball roster must be willing to sacrifice.

While Wally the Green Monster doesn’t suit up for the Boston Red Sox, he’s clearly willing to go to great lengths in order to help his favorite team win.

The Red Sox made a less-than-stellar roster move Tuesday, as Chris Sale was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The left-hander doesn’t appear to be worried about the ailment, but Wally extended a generous offer to Boston’s ace just in case.

I’m willing to donate my shoulder. https://t.co/3PUInuyv4v — Wally (@Wally97) July 31, 2018

Now that’s a good teammate.

Outside from offering up his own limbs, Wally helps out the Sox 81-plus times a year when he gets the Fenway Park crowd fired up.