Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

The stars of the sports and entertainment industries have gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the last year in sports at the 2018 ESPY awards show.

Among the most anticipated awards are the ESPYs for “best team,” “best male athlete,” “best female athlete” and “best game.”

This year’s event will be hosted by former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 ESPY Awards online.

When: Wednesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN