Watch Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez Smack Back-To-Back Homers Vs. Orioles

Photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

There was a power surge in Baltimore early Wednesday evening.

The Boston Red Sox got on the board twice in the first inning of their series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards thanks to back-to-back home runs.

Andrew Benintendi hit the first blast off O’s starter Dylan Bundy. The Sox left fielder offered at a first-pitch fastball on the inside part of the plate and drove it over the right-field wall.

Then the next at-bat, J.D. Martinez got a 2-1 fastball right over the heart of the plate, and he made Bundy pay as he smacked his 32nd homer of the season, which extends his league lead in the measure.

Take a look at the dingers:

Forecast in Baltimore: Cloudy with a high chance of dingers. pic.twitter.com/PPLJbxvlfC — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2018

Not a bad start to a rubber match.