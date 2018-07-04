MLB

Watch Carlos Gomez Wallop Water Cooler With Bat After Striking Out

by on Wed, Jul 4, 2018 at 4:24PM
Carlos Gomez

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Carlos Gomez went 5-for-5 in the Tampa Bay Rays’ Independence Day matchup with the Miami Marlins.

Well technically he went 0-for-3, but if you only consider the beatdown he gave a Gatorade cooler after a strikeout, then he connected five times Wednesday.

With runners on first and second and nobody out in the second inning, Gomez struck out on three pitches. On the second pitch of the at-bat he thought the ball hit his hand on a bunt attempt, but the umpire disagreed and called it a foul. So after Gomez hacked and missed the ensuing pitch, he went back into the dugout and took out his frustration on one cooler with his bat and another with his fist.

The Rays ultimately lost 3-0.

