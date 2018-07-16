Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Shred Everyone While Playing In Pro-Am Game

Jayson Tatum made quite clear in his rookie campaign that he has legitimate high-end NBA talent.

The Boston Celtics star was impressive in his first season and will be an exciting player to continue to watch blossom likely into one of the NBA’s best. So it should be little surprise that when the 20-year-old took part in a Pro-Am game, there was a very good chance he was going to be just a little bit better than the rest of the competition.

That did, indeed prove to be the case as the Duke product appeared to be pretty dominant in the Patrick McCaw Pro-Am game over the weekend.

Take a look at some of the highlights:

Jayson Tatum was straight CASH yesterday at Patrick McCaw Pro Am @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/0sgaVORSJD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2018

Impressive.

During the regular season Tatum dropped 13.9 points per game on 47.5-percent shooting, but he upped his point total to 18.5 in the postseason as he took on a magnified role.

