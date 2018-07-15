Watch Craig Kimbrel Earn 30th Save, Send Red Sox Into Break With Strikeout

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox won 68 games before reaching the All-Star break, and in many of those contests Craig Kimbrel was there to close the door.

The Sox’s All-Star closer earned his 30th save of the season Sunday afternoon as Boston beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 at Fenway Park.

As is usually the case, Kimbrel closed things out with a strikeout. The flamethrower ended up with a full count against Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte, and he responded by blowing a 97 mph fastball past him.

Take a look:

Kimbrel’s 30 saves are good for second in Major League Baseball, as he trails just Edwin Diaz, with the Seattle Mariners closer posting 36 saves this season.