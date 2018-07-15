Watch Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic Score Own Goal For France In World Cup Final

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mario Mandzukic had scored two important 2018 FIFA World Cup goals for Croatia entering Sunday.

Unfortunately for Mandzukic’s home country, his third goal of the tournament did the Blazers no favors on the biggest stage.

Mandzukic’s own goal gave France the lead in the 18th minute of Sunday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Final in Russia. In an attempt to deflect an Antoine Griezmann free kick out of harm’s way, the Croatian forward ended up heading the ball past goaltender Danijel Subasic.

Check it out:

Cracking the scoreboard first has been a theme for Les Bleus, who have done so in all but one of their seven 2018 World Cup games.