Watch Cubs’ Jon Lester Crush Opposite Field Three-Run Home Run

Photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jon Lester is having himself quite the season.

The Chicago Cubs pitcher was 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA going into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins. And the lefty not only contributed on the mound, but at the dish as well.

With the Cubs down 1-0 and two men on, Lester cranked an opposite field home run to put his team up by two.

Have a look:

No doubt about that one.

Of course, the crowd went nuts and Lester came out of the dugout for a curtain call after he made his way around the bases.

It was Lester’s second career home run and is the oldest Cubs pitcher (34 years, 175 days) to homer in a game since David Ross (38 years, 129 days) did it in 2015 when he entered the game as a pitcher.

The homer sparked an eight-run second inning en route to an 11-10 victory, improving Lester to 11-2 on the season.