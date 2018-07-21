Watch Danica Patrick Get Blasted With Golden Slime At Nickelodeon Awards

Danica Patrick’s eventful week on the awards show circuit came to a gross conclusion Thursday night.

The recently retired racing star crashed and burned while hosting the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. But the next day, she received the Legend Award at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Sports 2018, which aired Friday.

And, as is customary when at athletes receive sporting’s highest honor, Patrick was showered in golden slime.

Watch her speech and subsequent sliming in the video below:

That stuff really looks roughly 100 times as gross as the green slime.

Anyways, watch another clip of Patrick’s golden moment below:

Victory.

Congrats, Danica: You earned it.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Nickelodeon