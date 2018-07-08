UFC 226 Press Conferences: Watch Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic Reaction

LAS VEGAS — UFC 226 lived up to its hype as Daniel Cormier made history by defeating Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title and become the second two-division champion in UFC history.

Following the event, fighters addressed the media. Watch the press conferences in the videos below.

Stipe Miocic UFC 226 post-fight press conference:

Derrick Lewis UFC 226 post-fight press conference:

Mike Perry UFC 226 post-fight press conference:

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images