Watch J.D. Martinez Blast 30th Homer Of Season With 390-Foot Dinger

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

This just in: J.D. Martinez can hit home runs.

Baltimore Orioles starter Yefry Ramirez learned that the hard way Tuesday night.

In the top of the first inning, the Boston Red Sox slugger stepped in and got an absolute gift from Ramirez. The right-hander served up a two-out, 0-1 fastball up and away to Martinez, who responded by blasting a moonshot deep into the right field seats, traveling a grand total of 390 feet before landing.

Take a look:

J.D. Martinez keeps making hard work look like easy work by hitting his 30th home run of the year. pic.twitter.com/jxJKa17wP5 — NESN (@NESN) July 24, 2018

Yeah, you can’t make a mistake like that with Martinez at the dish.

The homer was the Sox designated hitter’s 30th of the season, which ties him for the league lead with Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.