Watch J.D. Martinez Give Red Sox Lead With Towering Home Run Vs. Twins

J.D. Martinez clubbed his 32nd home run of the season Wednesday, but the round-tripper ended up being wiped clean from the record books after the Boston Red Sox’s series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to rain.

It only took the slugger three days to make up for what he had lost.

With the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins deadlocked at 4-4 in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park, Martinez gave his team the lead with a booming solo shot that cleared the Green Monster with ease.

Check it out:

J.D. Martinez's last home run did not count. This one does. pic.twitter.com/6Ic9p5m65f — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2018

With the long ball, Martinez extended his Major League Baseball home run lead by two over the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez.