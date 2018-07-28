Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Break Scoreless Tie With Two-Run Home Run Vs. Twins

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

With one swing of the bat, Jackie Bradley Jr. broke a scoreless tie.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder came to the plate with a runner on third and one out in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins and JBJ made the most of his opportunity.

With a 2-1 count, Bradley drove a 96-mph fastball from Lance Lynn into the seats of the Green Monster.

Take a look:

Gone.

The home run marked the eighth of the season for JBJ and gave the Red Sox a 2-0 advantage with Chris Sale on the mound.