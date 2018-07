Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s offense certainly woke up Sunday.

In the fourth inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Jackie Bradley Jr. broke the game open when he sent his seventh home run of the season the opposite way on a 95 mph fastball.

Take a look:

JBJ doubles the Red Sox's lead with one swing of the bat. pic.twitter.com/qZceDYN4df — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2018

The blast put the Sox up 6-0, giving starter Chris Sale a healthy lead after Boston had scored just one run over its two games against the Tigers.