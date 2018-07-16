Watch Jaylen Brown, Tracy McGrady Play One-On-One Basketball Game

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown will take on all comers, young or old, on the basketball court.

The Boston Celtics forward faced off against Basketball Hall of Famer Tracey McGrady recently in a game of one-on-one. Ballislife.com shared (an edited) video of the game, in which Brown, 21, and McGrady, 39, compete hard enough to work up a sweat.

Brown was the Celtics’ second leading scorer in the regular season with 14.5 points per game and in the playoffs with 18. His emergence as one of Boston’s key players in his second NBA season thrust his name into offseason trade rumors, about which he declined to comment Friday.

He probably was too busy working on his game and proving himself to McGrady to worry about trade talk and other things he can’t control.