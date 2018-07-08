Watch Josh Jackson Taunt No. 2 Pick Marvin Bagley After Emphatic Block

Phoenix Suns forward and 2017 No. 4 overall draft pick Josh Jackson is a very good defender, and Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley found out the hard way in Saturday’s Las Vegas Summer League game.

The Duke product drove to the basket for what looked like an easy layup when Jackson came out of nowhere for the rejection. Jackson stared at Bagley and stood over the No. 2 pick from the 2018 NBA Draft as well.

Expect more of these exciting plays from Jackson in his sophomore campaign. He was one of the league’s best rookies after the All-Star break last season with averages of 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game over that span.

The Suns also should be much better as a whole after drafting Arizona center DeAndre Ayton with the top pick and signing veteran forward Trevor Ariza in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports