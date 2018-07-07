Watch Mookie Betts Blast 100th Career Home Run Vs. Royals

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts wasted no time putting the Red Sox on the board Friday night.

The right fielder led off the game with a solo home run to center, putting Boston up early against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Not only was it his 22nd homer of the season, it was the 100th time the 25-year-old did so in his Major League Baseball career.

Take a look:

💯 career home runs for Mookie. pic.twitter.com/inFks5Vsy6 — NESN (@NESN) July 7, 2018

Betts now is just the fourth Red Sox player to reach the milestone before turning 26 joining Tony Conigliaro, Jim Rice and Ted Williams.