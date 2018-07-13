Watch Mookie Betts Blast Go-Ahead Grand Slam Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts sure is justifying his All-Star Game nomination.

With the Boston Red Sox down 2-1, the bases juiced and Mookie Betts at the dish, the right fielder erased the lead with one swing of the bat after against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Take a look:

Go-ahead grand slam? You Betts believe it. pic.twitter.com/r9jjx5jNLU — NESN (@NESN) July 13, 2018

We’re pretty sure the baseball has yet to land.

The grand slam didn’t come easy for Betts, as he put up a 13-pitch at-bat against Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ. The home run marked the 23rd of the season for the 25-year-old.