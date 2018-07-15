Watch Nike Celebrate France’s World Cup 2018 Win In Epic Commercial

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Few brands can do it as well as Nike.

The sports apparel giant released a stunning new commercial Sunday in commemoration of France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. Nike’s ad celebrates France’s street-soccer culture and poetically explains its essential role in France’s second world championship.

France defeated Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in Russia in the 2018 World Cup final. The victory sparked jubilant scenes in France reminiscent of Les Bleus’ first World Cup triumph in 1998.

Many of France’s players hail from areas Nike’s commercial depicts and grew up playing in hotly contested street-soccer games. These players later entered the Football (soccer) Federation of France’s pipeline and joined leading clubs near and far from home that helped them elevate their performance level to champions.

Their respective journeys culminate on the field in Moscow, Russia, but Nike deserves kudos for explaining how they started.