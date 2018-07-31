Watch Patriots Lineman Isaiah Wynn Catch Punt In Training Camp Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The best moment of the New England Patriots’ fifth training camp practice came after the official practice had ended.

Before leaving the game field following Monday’s in-stadium walkthrough, the Patriots instructed rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to station himself near the west end zone.

His assignment? To catch a punt from Ryan Allen — no easy task for someone who checks in at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds.

After receiving some quick words of wisdom from wide receiver/punt returner Julian Edelman, Wynn was ready. He tracked the ball correctly on his first attempt but had it bounce off his chest.

On his next try, success.

“I wasn’t too confident,” said Patriots center David Andrews, who played with Wynn at Georgia. “It took him two tries, but he got it done.”

The Pats closed out tonight’s practice by sending rookie OT Isaiah Wynn back deep for a punt. He dropped his first attempt. Here was his second: pic.twitter.com/lX0HM74QyX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 31, 2018

Wynn, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (23rd overall), was mobbed by his teammates after hauling in Allen’s punt. They had good reason to be excited: According to defensive tackle Danny Shelton, Wynn’s feat of athleticism earned the team the next two nights off.

“(Edelman) did a lot of helping on that second one,” receiver Cordarrelle Patterson said after practice. “So he caught it, and hopefully we get some nights off (with no) curfew the next couple of days. We’ll see how that goes.”

Monday night’s practice was the Patriots’ fifth in five days to open training camp. They’ll now enjoy an off-day Tuesday before returning to the practice field Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images