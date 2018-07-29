Watch Patriots’ Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect On Pass In Training Camp

It doesn’t appear to be taking Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski too long to get back into sync.

The New England Patriots stars both were absent from any non-mandatory workouts over the offseason, but now they each are dialed in with training camp fully under way.

During Patriots practice Sunday afternoon, Brady connected with Gronkowski on a nice pass. Safety Eddie Pleasant gave the tight end a little contact as he reeled the ball in, but Gronk was unfazed.

Take a look:

12 ➡ 87 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BLYRY4g7gn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 29, 2018

Certainly one of many connections to come between the two over the next few months.

While some question marks remain regarding the Patriots’ wide receiving corps, Brady undoubtedly will be able to continue relying on his chemistry with Gronkowski.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images