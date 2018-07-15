Watch Paul Pogba Give France 3-1 Lead In World Cup Final Vs. Croatia

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

It only was a matter of time before Paul Pogba found the back of the net in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Pogba had been held pointless entering Sunday’s World Cup Final in Russia, but that all changed in the 58th minute when the French midfielder potted a picture-perfect strike to give his country a 3-1 lead over Croatia.

Check it out:

Pogba puts France up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/GGbqabnvmo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

Pogba had caught a fair amount of flack for his relative lack of production in the tournament, but it’s only fitting that a world-class player delivered on the biggest stage.