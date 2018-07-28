Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Hammer Walk-Off Home Run Vs. Twins

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

You can’t sneak a fastball by Mookie Betts, and the Minnesota Twins learned that lesson the hard way Friday night.

The Twins and Boston Red Sox were tied at three in the 10th inning at Fenway Park when Betts strolled to the plate against Minnesota right-hander Matt Belisle.

Belisle wanted to go away with an 0-1 fastball, but he left it on the inner half and Betts did what he does best, hammering the 89 mph offering deep into the Boston night to give the Sox a 4-3 win.

You might want to watch this more than once.

Markus Lynn Betts wants everyone to drive home safely. pic.twitter.com/ZBdErdQnb0 — NESN (@NESN) July 28, 2018

That’s how you end a losing a streak.