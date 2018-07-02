Watch Rick Porcello Drive In Three Runs With Double Off Max Scherzer

Ruth, Aaron, Bonds … Porcello?

Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello got a rare opportunity to hit Monday evening as the Sox took on the Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital.

With runners on second and third and two outs in the second inning, the Nats elected to intentionally walk Jackie Bradley Jr. to load the bases and get to Porcello.

Big mistake.

Porcello roped a bases-clearing double into left off Washington ace Max Scherzer to give himself some run support.

Take a look:

Fact: Rick Porcello is the most dangerous hitter in baseball with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/EKI9d6UXPx — NESN (@NESN) July 2, 2018

Insane.

Porcello entered the game with 32 at-bats in the big leagues, posting five hits (no extra-base hits) with two RBIs.

The right-hander already has a Cy Young to his name, so maybe a Silver Slugger is next.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images