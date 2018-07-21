Watch Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer Get In Heated Dugout Confrontation

All is not well in the nation’s capital.

And no, we’re not talking about what’s going on in the White House.

The Washington Nationals lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves on Friday to drop to 48-49 and 6 1/2 games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. As if that weren’t bad enough, the game also featured a heated confrontation between star pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Washington Nationals.

Strasburg, who made his first start in six weeks, allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. After being pulled in the fifth inning, a clearly frustrated Strasburg returned to the dugout, where he was greeted by Scherzer.

But as you’ll see in the video below, the two didn’t exactly have an even-keeled conversation.

Things got heated between Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/2rT6HZ78ec — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2018

Yikes.

After the game, Strasburg refused to offer details on the exchange, citing an unwillingness to divulge “family” information. One thing, however, remains evident: The Nationals are not in a good place.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images