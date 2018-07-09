Watch Steve Pearce Hit Homer In First Fenway Park At-Bat With Red Sox

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Steve Pearce has been a member of the Red Sox for a little over a week now, but Monday was his first opportunity to don a Boston uniform inside Fenway Park.

Suffice to say he made a nice impression in his first at-bat.

During Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers, Pearce stepped in with two down and one runner on in the first inning. With the count full, the righty took a 95 mph outside fastball from Mike Minor into the Green Monster seats.

Take a look:

Steve Pearce to-do list:

✔️Hit first home run in a Red Sox uniform pic.twitter.com/D3ytX1x72L — NESN (@NESN) July 9, 2018

Wow.

It was the 35-year-old’s fifth homer of the season.