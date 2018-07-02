Watch Thon Maker Throw Flying Knee During Massive Brawl At FIBA World Cup

The Philippines and Australia engaged in an enormous brawl during Monday’s FIBA World Cup qualifier game, one not seen in scale and severity since the Malice at the Palace between the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers in 2004.
Check out the wild scene in the tweet below.
One of the craziest moments of the massive fight was Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker — who’s playing for Australia — throwing a flying knee at an opponent.
The wild scene also involved the throwing of a chair, as seen here.
Thirteen players were ejected, and the Philippines weren’t able to finish the game with a full lineup as a result.
There haven’t been any fines, suspensions or bans stemming from this brawl, as of this writing, but you can bet there will be plenty of discipline handed out to players on both sides.
Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports
