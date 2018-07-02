Watch Thon Maker Throw Flying Knee During Massive Brawl At FIBA World Cup

The Philippines and Australia engaged in an enormous brawl during Monday’s FIBA World Cup qualifier game, one not seen in scale and severity since the Malice at the Palace between the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers in 2004.

A HUGE brawl broke out between the Philippines and Australia teams in a FIBA World Cup qualifier. pic.twitter.com/4jWWZAhVHb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2018

One of the craziest moments of the massive fight was Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker — who’s playing for Australia — throwing a flying knee at an opponent.

The wild scene also involved the throwing of a chair, as seen here.

Thirteen players were ejected, and the Philippines weren’t able to finish the game with a full lineup as a result.

The officials reviewed the incident for over 30 minutes, and just returned to the court, flanked by police. They have a long piece of paper; writing down all of their verdicts, it seems. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) July 2, 2018

Ok, so, there was 13 ejections. From Australia: Sobey, Goulding, Maker, Kickert. 9 Filipino players were ejected. The game continues. The Philippines have 3 players. Australia has 8. We're watching 5 on 3, right now. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) July 2, 2018

There haven’t been any fines, suspensions or bans stemming from this brawl, as of this writing, but you can bet there will be plenty of discipline handed out to players on both sides.

