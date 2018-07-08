Watch UFC 226: Stipe Miocic Vs. Daniel Cormier Live Stream Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s the superfight we’ve all been waiting for.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena for the title of “Baddest Man On The Planet.”

Cormier is trying to become the second fighter in UFC history to become a two-division champion, while Miocic is seeking to extend his record for most consecutive heavyweight title defenses to four.

Also on the main card, Francis Ngannou takes on Derrick Lewis in a key heavyweight showdown.

Here’s how to watch the main card of UFC 226 online (all times are Eastern):

Main Card (10 p.m.) on pay-per-view at UFC.tv.