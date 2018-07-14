Watch Xander Bogaerts Blast Walk-Off Grand Slam In 10th Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Xander Bogaerts helped the Boston Red Sox begin a new winning streak Saturday afternoon.

The game would need extra innings to decide the winner after Boston came back to tie the game at two in the ninth against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the bases juiced in the 10th after an intentional walk to J.D. Martinez, Bogaerts took a 2-0 pitch to center field to seal the walk-off win for the Red Sox.

Take a look:

Blue Jays: "We'd rather face Xander instead of J.D."

Xander: "You sure?" pic.twitter.com/F0oARMfiEV — NESN (@NESN) July 14, 2018

The Blue Jays probably didn’t expect that to happen.

The blast marked the 25-year-old’s 15th homer of the season, and his third grand slam for Boston this year. Bogaerts becomes the first Red Sox player to hit a walk-off grand slam since Rico Brogna on August 14, 2000 against the Tampa Bay Rays.