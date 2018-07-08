Watch Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Crush MLB’s Hardest Hit Of 2018 Season

Giancarlo Stanton hits the ball hard.
Like, really, really hard.
The New York Yankees outfielder is known for his gargantuan home runs — and for good reason. But Stanton even provides fodder for stat nerds when he rips a routine single to left field.
Case in point: a single against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, which was the hardest base hit of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
Say what you want about exit velocity, but 120.3 mph on any hit, let alone a single, is ridiculous impressive.
(Also: Doesn’t the ball just sound different when it comes off that guy’s bat?)
After a sluggish start to the year, Stanton has turned it on in the summer months. The 28-year-old entered play Sunday with a .265 batting average, 21 homers and 51 RBIs.
