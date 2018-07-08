Watch Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Crush MLB’s Hardest Hit Of 2018 Season

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

Giancarlo Stanton hits the ball hard.

Like, really, really hard.

The New York Yankees outfielder is known for his gargantuan home runs — and for good reason. But Stanton even provides fodder for stat nerds when he rips a routine single to left field.

Case in point: a single against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, which was the hardest base hit of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

.@Giancarlo818 brought his exit velocity to Toronto. This 120.3 mph frozen rope by the @Yankees slugger is the hardest base hit in @MLB this season — and tied for the 3rd-hardest since #Statcast launched in 2015. pic.twitter.com/T0LxfLf4hh — #Statcast (@statcast) July 8, 2018

Say what you want about exit velocity, but 120.3 mph on any hit, let alone a single, is ridiculous impressive.

(Also: Doesn’t the ball just sound different when it comes off that guy’s bat?)

After a sluggish start to the year, Stanton has turned it on in the summer months. The 28-year-old entered play Sunday with a .265 batting average, 21 homers and 51 RBIs.