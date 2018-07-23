What Alex Cora Believes Was ‘Play Of The Game’ In Red Sox’s Win Over Tigers

There was a myriad of highlights for the Boston Red Sox in their 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park, but one stood out for manager Alex Cora.

Aside from Chris Sale’s dominance and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s three-run home run, Cora identified Xander Bogaerts stretching a single into a double in the second inning as “the play of the game.” Bogaerts’ two-bagger ignited an offensive outburst for the Red Sox, who have won four of their last five and 14 of their last 16.

