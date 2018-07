The Boston Bruins bolstered their defense upon the opening of NHL free agency Sunday afternoon.

Boston signed left-shot defenseman John Moore to a five-year deal, in addition to five other free agents before the day was ended.

So what are the Bruins getting in their new blueliner? NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down what Moore will bring to Boston.

To hear what Jaffe had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.