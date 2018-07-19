What Manny Machado Must Do To Fit In With Dodgers Comfortably

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado must adjust to his new surroundings off and on the baseball field.

The newly minted Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop won’t play his preferred position solely during his tenure with the team, general manager Farhan Zaidi told LA Sports on Wednesday night. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts prizes positional versatility, and Machado, who spent much of his career as a third baseman before returning to full-time shortstop duty this season, will have to play the occasional game at the hot corner.

“I think even Manny is going to play some short and some third when the situation calls for it,” Zaidi said, per Dodger Insider. “He’s going to move around a little bit like the rest of our guys do.”

The Dodgers acquired Machado on Wednesday night from the Baltimore Orioles in a blockbuster trade. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent this offseason and he previously has said he’ll approach free agency with the idea of only playing shortstop.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers won’t complain about having an elite-level shortstop and third baseman, even if it’s only over the short-term.