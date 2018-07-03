What Role Do Celtics Players, Personnel Need To Play For Robert Williams?

Robert Williams III hasn’t made the best first impression with the Boston Celtics.

First, the 27th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft overslept his introductory conference call, he then missed his flight to Boston, causing him to be absent from the first Summer League practice.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said any discipline would be handled internally, but are these two mishaps already enough to raise some red flags?

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joined NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and broke down what the role of the veteran players, rookies and even Williams should have in order to help get the 19-year-old’s head on straight.

