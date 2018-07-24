What Tiger Woods Told His Kids In Emotional Embrace After British Open

Tiger Woods made the internet explode Sunday when he took the solo lead at the 147th British Open with seven holes to play.

The 42-year-old was looking to break his 10-year major drought and complete one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. But a double bogey on the 11th hole and a bogey on 12 dropped Woods to 4-under-par, and he eventually lost to eventual champion Francesco Molinari by two strokes. Woods finished tied for sixth at 5-under-par.

After his final round, Woods had a long embrace with his two children. Neither his daughter Sam, 11, or son Charlie, 9, saw their dad in his dominant prime so Woods was hoping to give them a glimpse of what he used to do on a weekly basis.

Woods described the emotional moment with his kids following his 1-under-par-71 on Sunday at Carnoustie Golf Links.

“I told them I tried and I said, ‘Hopefully you’re proud of your pops for trying as hard as I did,’” Woods said, via Golf Channel.

“It’s pretty emotional because they gave me some pretty significant hugs there and squeezed. I know that they know how much this championship means to me and how much it feels good to be back playing again.

“So, for them to understand what I was doing early in my career,” he said. “The only thing they’ve seen is my struggles and the pain I was going through. Now they just want to go play soccer with me. Man, it’s just such a great feeling.”

A year ago, Woods was recovering from spinal fusion surgery and could barely walk. But this comeback undoubtedly is for real.

He’s posted four top-five finishes and two other top 15s in 12 starts this year. With his finish at The Open, he moved up to 50th in the Official World Golf Rankings, earning him a spot in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational — an event he’s won eight times — in two weeks.

Woods is 100 percent healthy for the first time in years and if he stays that way, major No. 15 could be on the horizon.

