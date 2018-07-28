What To Expect In Patriots’ First Full-Pads Practice Of Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots training camp officially began Thursday morning, but in reality, the team’s first two practices were more like an extension of organized team activities.

Per NFL rules, Patriots players were not allowed to don full pads Thursday or Friday — just helmets, shorts and shells — limiting the level of contact and making it darn near impossible to properly evaluate running backs, offensive linemen or front-seven defenders.

That changes Saturday.

New England’s third training camp practice will be a fully padded, full-contact affair, allowing for the type of physical, competitive play we have not seen since the 2017 season concluded.

“A little added weight of those pads definitely makes a little bit of a difference,” running back James White said after Friday’s session. “But it’s just football in the end. More contact when the pads come on. So that starts (Saturday), and then (we) just keep getting better at it as the days go on.”

White’s position group is one of several that will enter the spotlight once the pads come once. Running backs have received extensive reps in the passing game so far, but those like Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill who have limited receiving potential have not been able to properly showcase their skills.

The competition between Gillislee and Hill will be one to watch this summer, as the veterans might be fighting for just one roster spot. Gillislee, who is coming off a disappointing first season in Foxboro, was one of the standouts of the Patriots’ first padded practice last year.

Saturday’s session also will give fans and media members their first true look at first-round draft pick Sony Michel, who averaged 7.9 yards per carry in the SEC last season. Michel has drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara — last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year — is a strong candidate to replace Dion Lewis as the team’s feature back this season.

But while running back might be the more exciting position to watch, a far more important competition is about to heat up at left tackle as the Patriots look to replace longtime pillar Nate Solder. Trent Brown has been taking first-team reps at the position since the start of spring practice, but Michel’s former Georgia teammate, Isaiah Wynn, figures to be very much in the mix there, as well.

Wynn, who was drafted eight spots before Michel (23rd overall) back in April, is undersized at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds but was a highly effective pass rusher last year as a college senior. He’s been the second-team left tackle so far in camp after filling in at left guard during the spring, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get time with the starters in the coming weeks, especially if the 6-8, 380-pound Brown has any issues as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

Over on the defensive side, offseason addition Adrian Clayborn will get to show off his pass-rushing chops for the first time, and we’ll get to see how explosive defensive end Derek Rivers looks after missing his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. Others to watch include rookie linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (fifth round) and Christian Sam (sixth), trailer-sized D-line newcomer Danny Shelton and first-year D-end Keionta Davis.

Davis’ name is one most Patriots fans probably aren’t familiar with — he signed as an undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga last summer and spent all season on the non-football injury list — but he’s seen some time with the starters early in camp.

Patriots training camp practices are open to the public, and Day 3 tends to draw an enormous crowd each year. In 2016, more than 21,000 fans turned out to watch the team’s first padded practice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images