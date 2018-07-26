What To Make Of Patriots’ Training Camp Wide Receiver Depth

Quick, who are the New England Patriots’ starting wide receivers Week 1?

Chris Hogan and … ?

Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four weeks of the season. He’s out of the equation.

Malcolm Mitchell reportedly is being shopped in trade talks after sitting out much of the spring with lingering knee issues.

Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks are on other rosters.

So, Hogan and … ?

The current options are Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien, Matthew Slater and Mitchell.

The Patriots have plenty of recognizable names at wide receiver but little certainty. This could wind up being a strong group thanks to depth. Or it could be the weakest crop of wideouts the Patriots have rostered since 2013, when Aaron Dobson and Kenbrell Thompkins patrolled the edge of the field.

In an ideal world, Britt and Hogan would start outside, and Matthews would man the slot. Britt and Matthews both have substantial starting experience throughout their careers, and they both come with a high pedigree. But veteran wide receivers sometimes have a hard time acclimating to the Patriots’ complex offense. Britt got a head start on the Patriots’ offense in a month-plus with the team last winter, but he caught two passes for 23 yards in three games.

Matthews certainly is taking the right approach to learning the offense, but Joey Galloway, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne probably did too. Sometimes failing to catch on with the Patriots isn’t for a lack of effort.

Patterson is big, speedy and talented, but expecting him to be anything more than a gadget player is probably setting yourself up for disappointment. He’s played all 16 games every year of his five-year career, and the most offensive snaps he’s played in a season was 566 in 2014. Expect him to be a kick returner and occasional offensive weapon.

Dorsett is a wildcard. He could wind up earning a starting spot on offense, or he could be off the roster. The Patriots traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for Dorsett last September, and the wideout never quite fully caught on in New England. He played a considerable number of snaps (377) with little to show for it, catching 12 passes for 194 yards.

A full offseason could help Dorsett fully acclimate. But there’s a cap to Dorsett’s potential. He’s speedy but undersized and limited to outside work. The Patriots had a player with similar traits last year in Cooks, but Dorsett isn’t Cooks.

Berrios and McCarron are intriguing because Edelman is suspended and Amendola is with the Miami Dolphins. They’re both slot receivers, and the Patriots need a player for that role in the present and future. It would be asking a lot for either player in 2018 to be expected to take on a Wes Welker-esque workload, but Amendola was more of a part-time player for the Patriots. Perhaps one of Berrios or McCarron could step up on third down to give the Patriots a shifty inside weapon. Growing pains would be expected out of Berrios, a rookie, or McCarron, a 2017 undrafted free agent who spent last season on the practice squad, however.

Slater is a special teams ace, and Lucien is the biggest longshot to make the roster.

So, what do we make of this group? Realistically, there will be some struggles until Edelman returns in Week 5. There’s no obvious No. 1 option, and at least one player will be tasked to catch on quickly to complement Hogan.

The Patriots likely will have to count on tight end Rob Gronkowski and their bevy of talented running backs, including first-round pick Sony Michel, early in the 2018 season.

