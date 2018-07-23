What Would It Take In Order For Mets To Trade Jacob deGrom? ‘An Awful Lot’

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

It should be little surprise that many teams are pining for Jacob deGrom’s services, but it should be an even littler surprise that doing so would come with a steep price tag.

The New York Mets are an absolute dumpster fire, with their season already well in the tank. As such, it is possible they move the star pitcher, who currently owns a 5-4 record (with the losses largely due to the ineptitude of New York’s offense) with a league-leading 1.68 ERA.

It long has been reported that the Mets could get a pretty massive haul in a trade, and Mets assistant general manager John Ricco made abundantly clear that New York wants to keep him, and it would take a huge deal to get him out of town.

Assistant GM John Ricco says the Mets are "still engaged" and "still having dialogue with some teams" on a trade of Jacob deGrom. However… "We love him," Ricco said. "We know what we have. In order to move him in a trade, it would take an awful lot." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 23, 2018

While the 30-year-old obviously is an important asset for the Mets, they have very little organizational direction so it’s unfair to deGrom to keep him around at this rate.

Still, with plenty of teams hoping they can land deGrom, they’ll have to prepare themselves to part with quite a bit in order to make it happen.