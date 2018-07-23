When Josh Gordon Might Return To Browns After Missing Training Camp Start

Josh Gordon intends to play in the NFL, despite pausing for personal reasons.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver announced Monday via Twitter he’ll miss the start of training camp as part of his health and treatment plan. The Browns will put the 27-year-old on the non-football illness/reserve list until he’s ready to return.

Gordon has played just 10 games since the 2014 season due to suspensions, which stemmed from multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He returned to action for the final five games of last season.

Browns fans were looking forward to seeing him in action in 2018, but the team will begin preparations for the news season without one of its biggest weapons.

The Browns on Monday issued a statement supporting Gordon.

“We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress,” the Browns’ statement said. “We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return.”

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Gordon hasn’t been suspended again, there’s no timetable for his return and that the league will address the matter at an appropriate time,” according to ESPN’s Pat McManamon.

An NFL source also told McManamon the Browns expect Godron to return but haven’t set a timetable. The teams also reportedly believes Gordon is working hard to prevent setbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images