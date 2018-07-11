Why Alex Cora Is Comfortable With Red Sox Roster Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are a Major League Baseball-best 64-29 and currently sit 3 1/2 games ahead of the rival New York Yankees in the American League East.

The Sox have been buoyed by a solid starting rotation, terrifying offense and an impressive bullpen. But as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches, Boston obviously has been mentioned in a number of trade rumors, whether it be for another bullpen arm or an All-Star talent like Manny Machado.

While reinforcements always are welcome, manager Alex Cora is more than happy with the current makeup of his team.

“Very comfortable,” Cora told WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Wednesday. “I think from top to bottom, obviously, there are certain guys that are doing a better job now offensively like Jackie Bradley. He’s doing an outstanding job. There are a few pitchers that we think are going to make adjustments and be a lot better than what they’ve shown in the first half. We’re very comfortable right now.”

Why wouldn’t he be?

Boston has been the class of the MLB through the first half of the season despite missing veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia for all but three games and enduring a number of injuries to the starting rotation.

The bottom third of Boston’s order scuffled to begin the season, but Sandy Leon has started to swing a hot bat behind the plate and, as Cora noted, Bradley has taken his average north of the .200 mark after a tough first two months.

While Cora is comfortable with his team at this point, if the Sox could add a backend bullpen arm and perhaps a solid 3-4 starter it would go along way to bringing them success come October.