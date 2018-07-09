Why Chris Broussard Believes Lakers Should Not Pursue Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony soon is expected to be one of the bigger fish in the NBA free agency pond.

Despite opting in to the final year of his contract with the Thunder, it was reported that Oklahoma City plans to cut ties with the veteran forward, either via trade or buyout.

Anthony reportedly has his eyes set on joining the Los Angeles Lakers, which doesn’t come as too much of a surprise given his close friendship with LeBron James. But despite James historically surrounding himself with proven, veteran players, one NBA analyst believes the Purple and Gold should stay away from Melo.

Broussard: Carmelo Anthony wouldn't be a good fit with the Lakers. @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/j5mrVNIuaC — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 7, 2018

It’s tough to argue with any of Chris Broussard’s points. Anthony is a liability on the defensive end, and his reluctance to sacrifice potentially could be toxic in the locker room.

Luckily for Anthony, he might have an opportunity to play with another one of his best pals. Rockets star Chris Paul reportedly is trying to bring the 10-time NBA All-Star to Houston.

