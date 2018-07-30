Why Colin Cowherd Believes Jets Will Surpass Patriots In ‘Year Or Two’

Sam Darnold hasn’t played a single down in the NFL. Heck, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL didn’t even sign with the New York Jets until Monday.

Colin Cowherd apparently has seen all he needs to see, however.

The ever-opinionated host of FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” took to the airwaves Monday and raved about the rookie quarterback. In fact, Cowherd believes it’s only a matter of time before the USC product leads the Jets to AFC East supremacy.

“(Darnold) is smart, hard-working, durable, tough, alpha male, great qualities without the ego and he just keeps getting better,” Cowherd said. ” … I think Sam Darnold is going to be a special player. Within a year or two when Tom Brady retires, the Jets will own this division.”

Whatever you say, Colin.

In case you haven’t heard, Cowherd is awfully down on the Patriots, who he believes don’t have a “Super Bowl winning roster.” He also doesn’t expect New England’s stranglehold on the NFL to last much longer.

Come to think of it … he might be right with both of those takes.

