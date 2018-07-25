Why Cris Carter Isn’t Surprised By Jimmy Garoppolo’s Remarks About Tom Brady

The jury still is out on just how good Jimmy Garoppolo really is, but it’s clear the young quarterback has the moxie of a superstar.

Aside from his skill set, Garoppolo certainly is rich in self-confidence. This notion became widely apparent in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, as the 26-year-old hinted that he believed he was better than Tom Brady during his time with the New England Patriots.

The veracity of Garoppolo’s viewpoint is an argument in itself, but it’s tough to knock the new San Francisco 49ers signal-caller for thinking this way. Cris Carter surely doesn’t, as he explained during Tuesday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1.

"What about Brady when he entered the league? The first day he met Bob Kraft he told him: 'this will be the best decision you made since you bought the team.' The extreme confidence in the NFL is not surprising."@criscarter80 on Jimmy G saying he was "better" than Brady pic.twitter.com/CzWEfQ7b3A — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 24, 2018

As Carter noted, Garoppolo’s path is somewhat similar to Brady, who had to maintain a strong belief in himself in order to try and oust a household name from the starting quarterback position. While Jimmy G didn’t replace Brady in New England, he quickly made a name for himself with the 49ers, who are going full-steam ahead with the fifth-year QB in the 2018 season.

But this is just the beginning, and Garoppolo must continue to prove his worth now that he’s been given the opportunity he’s longed for.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports