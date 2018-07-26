Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings Own Jar Of Pickles Into Broadcast Booth

If you ever love anything as much as Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves pickles then you’ll have lived a full life.

The NASCAR legend has been outspoken about his love for pickles, so much so that he was gifted a barrel of Max’s pickles — his favorite that only can be found in Phoenix — as a retirement gift by from Phoenix Raceway last season.

But just how much does the now NBC broadcaster love pickles? Well, he admitted on his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast that he brings his own jar of pickles into the broadcast booth with him.

That’s right, Earnhardt brings an entire jar of Max’s pickles into the NBC booth with him while announcing races.

But why, you ask? Here’s your answer:

Via the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, as transcribed by USA TODAY’s For The Win:

“I have been counting calories to try to cut some weight, and I got up to 186 (pounds). I am usually in the 170s, and I wanted to get back down to 172, which is what I was when I was in my 20s. And so I use this app called Lose It!, where you count calories, and I have been ordering these meals — premade meals — to eat for lunch and dinner for the last two months. …

“This morning, when I got on the scale, I was 172. I have to be particular, and I get a system of what I’m going to eat. And I’m gonna eat that, that, that and that, and that’s the way it’s going to be. I have to get up in the morning and have a protein bar for breakfast, I have one of those meals with a couple pickles for lunch, and I have one of those meals with a couple pickles for dinner.

“I love these Max pickles that they sell in Phoenix near the race track. They might have gave me some, but my bus driver, Kenny, bought me a ton. So every time we go to Phoenix, we get cases of these pickles and bring them home and they last all year. So I’ve been eating a ton of them here lately.”

Losing weight by eating your favorite food, now that’s the dream.

